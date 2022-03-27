Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post $2.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.51. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. 156,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.17. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $98.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $19,427,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123,491 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.