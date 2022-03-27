Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics also posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

