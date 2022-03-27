Zacks: Analysts Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20.

Several research firms have commented on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,438,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,373,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWSC opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

