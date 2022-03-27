Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 664,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,081. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

