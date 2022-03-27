Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $230.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.68 million and the lowest is $222.66 million. Virtus Investment Partners posted sales of $187.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year sales of $927.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $876.89 million to $978.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $978.22 million, with estimates ranging from $933.57 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after buying an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $244.53 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $203.76 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

