Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 3,066,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $30,157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $55,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,894 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,607,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 527,415 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.