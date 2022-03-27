Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.47 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $27.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 6,055,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Flex by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,940 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Flex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,683,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

