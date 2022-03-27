Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $399.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $405.43 million. Nutanix posted sales of $344.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,652 shares of company stock worth $2,462,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 95,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 193.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 170,870 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 48.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 63,603 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

