Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPLGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 243,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,979. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 101,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

