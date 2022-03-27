Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPLGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 243,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,979. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 101,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

