Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.