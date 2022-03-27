Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Announce $1.77 EPS

Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.69. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

TYL stock opened at $429.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.46 and a 200-day moving average of $482.99.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after buying an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after buying an additional 114,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.