Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Announce $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Waters reported earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.97. The company had a trading volume of 177,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,481. Waters has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 135.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $250,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Waters by 36.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

