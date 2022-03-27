Zacks: Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 97,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $846.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

