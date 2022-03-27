Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Earnings of $5.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $5.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.41 and the lowest is $5.25. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $20.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.01 to $21.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $21.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.