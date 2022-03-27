Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.70. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $91.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.