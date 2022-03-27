Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

