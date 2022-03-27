Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.04. Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. 758,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,142. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.
Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.
