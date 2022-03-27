Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.70 and the lowest is $4.26. Thor Industries posted earnings of $3.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $17.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $17.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $55,995,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,235,000 after acquiring an additional 173,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.25.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

