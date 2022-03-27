Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $961,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

