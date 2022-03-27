Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Hold

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKYGet Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $60.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

