Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $479.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 273,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 158,360 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

