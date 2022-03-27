Zano Price Hits $1.01 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Zano has a market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $49,975.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,882.98 or 1.00090271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00064456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00141787 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00271123 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004952 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00032426 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,123,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,094,400 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

