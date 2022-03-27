Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average of $130.77. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

