Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS opened at $189.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $152.63 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 802,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $176,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

