$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Bentley Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.51. 1,044,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,271. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

