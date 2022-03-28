$0.23 EPS Expected for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Gates Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTES. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. 16,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,678. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.62. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

