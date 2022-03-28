$0.24 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter.

NYSE:IBN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.56. 13,414,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,011,924. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 45,692,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571,957 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,843,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,758,000 after purchasing an additional 704,916 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,219,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 168,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,620,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

