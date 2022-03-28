-$0.30 EPS Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.20). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,724,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 938,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

