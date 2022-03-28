$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ingersoll Rand also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. 2,351,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,594. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

