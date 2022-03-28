$0.57 EPS Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Discovery posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,838 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 256,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.