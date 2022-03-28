$0.59 EPS Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. Tri Pointe Homes also posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

