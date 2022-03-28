$0.86 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.73. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

