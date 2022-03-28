$0.87 EPS Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEGet Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

