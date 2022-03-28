$0.98 EPS Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.10. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,448,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,189,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

