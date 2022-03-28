$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $971.66 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $725.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of WYNN traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.50. 36,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,762. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.