$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.01. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 target price for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.36. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,803. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

