$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $936.93 million to $1.19 billion. EPAM Systems posted sales of $780.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $266.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

