$1.18 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.25. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

CENT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,872. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

