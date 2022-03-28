$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.46 billion. Shopify reported sales of $988.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

SHOP stock traded up $22.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $701.60. 2,429,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,366. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,183.41. Shopify has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

