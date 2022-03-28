$1.27 EPS Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 71.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,757,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $133.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

