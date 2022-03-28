$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.43 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $96.26. 1,653,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,872. Welltower has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

