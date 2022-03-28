$1.52 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) to post $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after buying an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,805,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HOG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 988,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,882. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

