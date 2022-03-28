1,250 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $153.02. The stock had a trading volume of 89,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

