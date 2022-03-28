$16.61 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.74 million and the lowest is $16.47 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $16.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $69.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 3,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,152. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $538.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

