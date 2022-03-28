162,266 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,266 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 365,936 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fluor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $30.34 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

