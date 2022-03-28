17,428 Shares in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Acquired by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. 257,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

