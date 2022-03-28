180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $148.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

