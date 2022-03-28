180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 917 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVDA opened at $276.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $692.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.80 and its 200 day moving average is $258.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

