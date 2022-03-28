180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

NYSE R opened at $80.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

